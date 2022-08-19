SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:

(AVISO AL DEMANDADO):

Monterey Botanicals II, LLC, A California limited liability company; Envy Farms, LLC, A California limited liability company; and Does 1 through 50, inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:

(LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE):

PTS RENTALS INC., a California corporation

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information

below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy

served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your

case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts

Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask

the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney

referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate

these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center

(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and

costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a

continuación.

Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta

corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar

en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.

Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la

biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte

que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le

podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de

remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un

programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services,

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el

colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre

cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que

pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

CASE NUMBER: (Numero del Caso):

BCV-22-100968

The name and address of the court is:

(El Nombre y direccion de la corte es):

Kern County Superior Court, Metropolitan Division, 1215 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is:

(El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del obogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es):

David B. Potter, Arrache & Potter, P.O. Box 10809, Bakersfield, CA 93389-0809

Ph: (661)328-1800

DATE: (Fecha) 04/25/2022, Tamara Harber-Pickens, Clerk of the Court, by (Secretario) Vickie Fogerson, Deputy Clerk(Adjunto)

Published: Dana Point Times, August 5,12,19, 26, 2022

