The live music and education series Summer Jams, hosted by Music Preserves Foundation and the Ocean Institute, will return to the Dana Point Harbor this summer for its second year running.

Vicky Tafoya and the Big Beat will kick off this year’s summer music series on July 7 with a Rhythm & Blues Revue at the Ocean Institute’s Samueli Conference Center and Courtyard.

Each performance will include pre-concert discussions with the musicians about the cultural history of each music genre, hosted by the Music Preserves Foundation, which runs an American Music History program in Capistrano Unified School District classrooms.

“Complementing the success of our in-school American Music History programs in the Capistrano Unified School District, we are thrilled to bring three exciting and culturally important music events to our community this summer,” Music Preserves Foundation President Patti Compton said in a media release.

The live music events are scheduled from 6-9 p.m. and will include food and drink options for purchase, a selection of food trucks, outdoor bars stocked with wine, seltzers and non-alcoholic beverages and a selection of beers sponsored by Delahunt Brewing Co. and Station Craft Brewery and Kitchen.

Proceeds from the series will support both nonprofit organizations, the Ocean Institute and Music Preserves.

The City of Dana Point, OC Board Supervisor Katrina Foley, the Ohana Music Festival and Clean Juice are sponsoring the summer music series.

“We are proud to have the support of the City of Dana Point and OHANA Festival, and value their commitment to presenting music for our city this summer,” Music Preserves Executive Director Anthony Small said.

The second Summer Jams concert will feature a mix of Country Music and Americana performed by Kareeta on July 21.

The third performance will feature local Americana rock band Mojave Ghost and a rock and roll performance from Marc Ford, former lead guitarist for The Black Crowes on Aug. 4.

“Summer Jams is more than a series of concerts,” Ocean Institute CEO and President Dr. Wendy Marshall said in the release. “It is an opportunity to combine our missions and provide education and enrichment for our community. We are thrilled to be hosting our second annual Summer Jams concert series with our partner, Music Preserves Foundation.”