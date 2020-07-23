Submissions Now Being Accepted for City’s 2021 Community Calendar

Staff report

The City of Dana Point is now accepting photo submissions to be considered for its 2021 community calendar. The theme for the next calendar is #PetsofDP. The city is seeking resident photos of their pets, celebrating Dana Point’s furry, feathered and scaled population. Twelve to 15 winning entries will be featured in the city’s 2021 Community Calendar.

To be considered, follow the City of Dana Point on Instagram (@cityofdanapoint) or Facebook (@cityofdanapoint) and post your picture with #PetsOfDP and tag the city or email your photo to picture@danapoint.org. Deadline for submission is Labor Day, September 7.

Contest rules are as follows:

Original photos must be high resolution (preferably 5 MB or higher).

Photographer must be a resident of Dana Point.

There is no limit to the number of submissions.

Winners will be announced online, and the city will contact each winner. Images will be selected for each of the 12 calendar months, as well as featured on the cover and back of the calendar.

This year marks the fourth local city photo contest, and the new edition will be the 15th annual Community Calendar of Dana Point. Each year, the calendars are given out around the community for free. Calendars can also be ordered through the city. The Dana Point calendar has become a favorite part of the city’s culture and is an exciting way to show how much local residents and businesses love their city—and their pets.

For more on the contest, and other city news and events, follow the City of Dana Point’s Instagram and Facebook pages.