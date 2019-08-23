For collectors, the new Redo Vintage & Maker’s Market has a little something for everyone.

By Jake Howard

Like a lot of things around Dana Point, the inaugural Redo Vintage & Maker’s Market finds its roots in the sand. Building on the success of the annual Vintage Surfboard Collectors Club, the upcoming gathering for both collectors and sellers is expanding the scope and looks to celebrate the best of Southern California’s vintage world.

“The response has been overwhelming; there is a very genuine excitement and enthusiasm about the upcoming market. People are really looking forward to this unique event,” said Randy Hild, the mastermind of the Redo Vintage & Maker’s Market. “There really isn’t anything like this in the surrounding area, so it’s a great to see this community of artists, creators, makers and collectors come together.”

Amassing a consortium of inspired artists, artisans, collectors and retailers, the Redo Vintage & Maker’s Market will take place on Sunday, August 25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closing three blocks of Dana Point’s shopping district on Del Prado to traffic, it will feature a pedestrian-friendly vintage and artisan market where shoppers can stroll and explore the curated vintage collections and authentic assortment of goods on offer. From local talent to some of the most influential names in the vintage space, there’s undoubtedly going to be a lot to take in.

Frequenting the beaches throughout San Diego and Orange County, Doheny regular, artist and musician Brian Bent has signed on. Bent can usually be found styling on his huge, wooden longboard called a “kook box.” A hepcat throwback, he’s putting his own unique spin on today’s California beach culture. From his artwork, to the clothing he designs, to the tunes he jams, there’s absolutely no missing Bent when he’s around.

And from the hot rod-inspired surf aesthetic, to motorcycle radness, to killer, well-informed artistic sensibilities, Scotty Stopnick is another area original who doesn’t just collect and create vintage pieces, but truly lives and embraces the artisan lifestyle and culture. Like Bent, he’ll be bringing his unique act to the Redo Vintage & Maker’s Market.

Add to the mix everyone’s favorite, flipper-wearing bodysurfer Mark Cunningham, and a good time is a guarantee. A legendary Hawaiian lifeguard, Cunningham is arguably the best bodysurfer, but he’s also an artist and supremely well-educated collector of vintage surf wear and artifacts. He has appeared in surf films Sprout, A Broke Down Melody and more recently, Come Hell or High Water. He’s making a special trip to California just for the market.

The surf theme will be omnipresent, and thanks to the Vintage Surf Collectors Club, there will be plenty of classic old boards to check out. One of the largest groups of surfboard collectors in the world, the Vintage Surf Collectors Club provides a platform for displaying, appreciating, sharing, trading, and celebrating historically relevant, classic and vintage surfboards, surf equipment and memorabilia. The Southern California Woodie Club will also be on hand with their incredible collection of classic surf rides.

There will also be some legit, big-name vintage retailers there on the block. One of the most renowned is AmericanVintage House. Based in Newport Beach, JoAnn Sarvak’s American Vintage House offers unique and nostalgic pieces that bring that special vibe. Her ever-evolving inventory has been selected from vintage markets and travels throughout the United States. She’ll have some of her more sought-after pieces available this weekend.

Radical Relic is another one to keep an eye out for. An antique and design collective located in the heart of the Zaferia Design District in Long Beach, the 16,000-square foot, mid-century warehouse is filled with antique dealers, artisans and vintage-inspired goods. The concept is to bring together like-minded, passionate, creative, small business owners who want to share a common space for the betterment of their businesses. They’ll be presenting some of their most popular sellers, which will, hopefully, add a unique aesthetic and opportunities for the vintage-minded.

Not just a cool opportunity to wander around and search out that special accent piece you’ve been looking for, there are also going to be some great eats, as well as entertainment. The Mattson 2 will be providing the sounds. The output of jazz twins Jared and Jonathan Mattson always provides a great soundscape, and their mellow, surfy vibe will certainly fit at the Redo Vintage & Maker’s Market.

Hosted by the City of Dana Point, this first-ever vintage street market continues to build momentum and attract some of Southern California’s most reputable, hawk-eyed talent in the vintage and collector space.

“This thing just keeps getting better and better. We’re so stoked to be able to keep the momentum going and have such a wide array of collectors, makers, artists and musicians,” Hild said.

