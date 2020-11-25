Stand Up To Trash Hosts Inaugural Beach Cleanup

…

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Stand Up to Trash, a newly founded nonprofit environmental organization, hosted its first beach cleanup on Thursday, Nov. 19, with plans for monthly cleanups in the future.

The event was held at Doheny State Beach Park in Dana Point, where participants gathered in the county parking lot at Puerto Place by the harbor jetty. Masks, gloves and bags were provided to attendees.

Stand Up To Trash is an organization seeking to bring awareness to negative effects of plastic pollution and other forms of trash in the ocean environment.

“Stand Up To Trash” was formed to help conserve and protect our oceans,” said Executive Director Vicki Patterson. “This is the beginning of a movement that we hope to grow and have an impact. For all of us who play in the ocean—sailors, surfers, paddleboarders, windsurfers and divers—we know that trash impacts all of our lives.”

An estimated 60 people attended the organization’s inaugural cleanup, including members from a Boy Scout troop, families and solo attendees. Nearly 40 pounds of trash were collected over the course of two hours.

For more information on future cleanup dates, follow Stand Up To Trash online at standuptotrash.com or at facebook.com/standuptotrash.

