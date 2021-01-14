SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Nonprofit organization “Stand Up To Trash” will host a beach cleanup on Sunday, February 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Doheny State Beach Park in Dana Point. Participants will gather at the County Parking Lot at Puerto Place by the harbor jetty.

The newly founded nonprofit environmental organization is seeking to bring awareness to the negative effects of plastic pollution and other forms of trash to the ocean environment.

“Stand Up To Trash was formed to help conserve and protect our oceans,” said Executive Director Vicki Patterson, an avid stand-up paddle (SUP) enthusiast and longtime resident of coastal Orange County.

In accordance with Valentine’s Day, the event is called “Love Your Beach.” Virtual cleanups are scheduled as well. Masks, gloves and bags will be provided to the attendees. All trash collections will be weighed and prizes (donated from local vendors) awarded to the most collected. The group plans to expand its efforts to education programs and other activities, as well as beach cleanup events up and down the coast.

“This is the beginning of a movement that we hope to grow and have an impact, said Patterson, who has previously managed a surf brand. “For all of us who play in the ocean—sailors, surfers, paddleboarders, windsurfers and divers—we know that trash impacts all of our lives,” Patterson said. “We want to be part of the solution.”

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

