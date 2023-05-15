Celebrating National Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 17, students, parents and teachers of St. Edward Parish School in Dana Point will bike to school around 7 a.m.

Families will gather at 6:55 a.m. at the North Beach Metrolink Station in San Clemente and Los Rios Park in San Juan Capistrano before taking the San Juan Creek trail to the Dana Point Community Center.

From the Community Center, riders will walk their bikes on the sidewalk up the neighborhood hill to reach St. Edward School.

In addition to working to create safer bicycle and walking routes, the event aims to emphasize the importance of physical activity among children, cyclist and pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, concerns for the environment and building connections between families, schools and the broader community.

For more information on National Bike to School Day or National Center for Safe Routes to School visit walkbiketoschool.org and saferoutesinfo.org, respectively.