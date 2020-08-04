South County Businesses Receive CARES Act Funding

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett has awarded $14.5 million in CARES Act funding, also known as the coronavirus relief bill, to small businesses and non-profit organizations throughout the Fifth District through the Small Business Grant Relief Program.

“So many small businesses that serve as the backbone of our economy have suffered significant financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett. “My goal was to develop a program that would provide financial support to those businesses and get funds into their hands as quickly as possible,” said Bartlett.

After an Orange County Board vote in May, $75 million in funding was split equally between the five county districts. The $75 million comes out of the $554 million that Orange County received from the CARES Act. The funding has gone toward testing and personal protective equipment such as medical grade masks and gloves for first responders and health care officials.

The Small Business Grant Relief Program launched on June 22 provided economic support of up to $10,000 in CARES Act funding grants for small businesses and non-profit organizations experiencing financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19. Grants were awarded to businesses in nearly every business sector.

“Through this successful program we have supported more than 1400 businesses and organizations throughout South Orange County,” said Bartlett.

More than 80 Dana Point businesses, including Dana Point Times, were recipients of the grant. A final list of awardees can be viewed here.