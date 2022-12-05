SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

As part of the ongoing waterline repairs on Pacific Coast Highway, South Coast Water District is looking to finish the work this week by conducting final asphalt repairs on the westbound lanes of the street.

The water district began working Monday, Dec. 5, and will continue through Friday, Dec. 9, to repair damage to the highway caused by a waterline break that occurred at Crystal Lantern in September.

According to the Dana Point Public Works Department, most of the work will be in the right lane of westbound PCH, but the highway will be narrowed to one lane for repaving.

Work hours are expected to vary depending on what lane the construction team is working in. If they are working in the right lane, construction can go from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If work extends into the middle lane and narrows PCH to one westbound lane, work hours will be shortened to 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the city wrote that the team will “do what we can to increase green time on PCH at traffic signals, but expect delays.”

“If you can use alternate routes besides PCH in this area next week, we would encourage it,” the city advised in its post.

Questions regarding the repairs can be emailed to public works at publicowrks@danapoint.org.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

