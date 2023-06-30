South Coast Water District (SCWD) ratepayers will see an average increase of 7% in their water rates and a 12% average increase in their sewer rates starting July 1, following a governing board vote on June 22.

On average, starting July 1, residents may see a $5.79 increase in their water bills and an $8.99 increase in their sewer bills, according to South Coast Water.

After holding three public workshops on water, recycled water and sewer rate studies and conducting a revenue needs analysis, the district concluded the rate increase is necessary to provide “financial stability and funding reserves” according to a SCWD staff report.

In a prepared statement, SCWD said the rate increases are the result of the “implementation of critical capital improvement projects, meeting our debt service convergence to maintain our credit rating, and maintaining our reserves to meet the District’s targets.”

“Additionally, the costs for construction, materials, treatment, and testing are rising across the State due to inflation, supply chain issues and other critical factors,” SCWD said in the statement.

About 90% of South Coast’s water is imported from the Metropolitan Water District (MWD), which has increased its rates for fiscal years 2024 through 2026. Rates will increase by 5% in FY24; 7% in FY25; and 6% in FY2026, according to the statement. SCWD pointed to MWD’s rate increase as one of the reasons for its increase.

SCWD attributed capital projects and aging systems including pipelines, pump stations, sewer tunnel and sewage lift stations as some of the reasons for the sewage rate increase.

In Fiscal Year 2025, residents may expect an additional $6.20 increase in water bills and a $10.07 increase in sewer bills. The following fiscal year, residents may see an additional $5.68 increase in their water bills and a $9.40 increase in their sewer bills.

In a prepared statement, SCWD noted that it is “mindful about the need to support members of our community who are impacted by these rate increases and are actively evaluating the needs and opportunities to support customers experiencing financial challenges.”

More information on resources SCWD offers customers to assist in paying service bills can be found at scwd.org/resources.