South Coast Water Conducting Emergency Waterline Repairs on PCH

By Breeana Greenberg

South Coast Water District (SCWD) will continue to make emergency repairs to a waterline that ruptured last week on Pacific Coast Highway, between Del Obispo Street and Crystal Lantern.

Construction, which is expected to be complete within two weeks, will close two of the three westbound lanes from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during weekdays, according to Dana Point Public Works Director Matthew Sinacori.

SCWD staff have been working in the right westbound lane of PCH after the rupture damaged the street. The water district will need to close the additional lane starting on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The Public Works Department urges motorists to use alternative routes, if possible, during construction.

For any questions, contact public works at publicowrks@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3554 or South Coast Water District at 949.499.4555.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

