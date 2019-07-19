Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The South Coast Singers (SCS) are now actively recruiting new singers to audition into the Orange County non-profit choral group.

The SCS hold auditions twice a year, in February and September. Auditions will be held following the first rehearsal on Sept. 3 in the choir room at Dana Hills High School. The next concert series is in December.

Photo: Courtesy of SCS

“Whether you are a former professional singer or just someone who loves to sing and needs an outlet, SCS is for you,” stated a SCS press release. “We are looking for sopranos, altos, tenors and baritones/basses, but are especially interested in tenors and basses.”

Rehearsals are every Tuesday night from 7-9 p.m. with one or two Saturday morning rehearsals during concert season. If you are interested in auditioning, email Perry Carter at perry.carter1944@gmail.com or call 949.874.3729 to schedule an audition time. To learn more about SCS, visit southcoastsingers.org.

