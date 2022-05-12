South Coast Farms Opens Strawberry U-Pick Season

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Spring is here, which means South Coast Farms’ “U-Pick” season is open for visitors to pick fresh strawberries at the farm’s fields in San Juan Capistrano, on Thursdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is an entrance fee of $5 per car. Walk-ins are welcome, and no reservations are needed. Picked-out strawberries will cost $5 per pound.

In addition to strawberries, South Coast Farms is also harvesting broccoli, carrots, zucchini, yellow summer squash, parsley, Romanesco cauliflower, artichokes, radishes and sweet onions, as well as romaine, red leaf, red butter and little gem lettuces this spring.

Over the summer, South Coast Farms will offer sweet corn, beans, tomatoes, cucumbers and melons for U-Pick.

The farm sells freshly harvested produce at its farm stand in Dana Point at the Monarch Beach Promenade. The farm stand is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

South Coast Farms also offers its community-supported agriculture (CSA) program with weekly or bi-weekly basket pickups in South San Clemente, Capistrano Beach or Dana Point. Basket pickups, where customers pick up a basket of fresh and seasonal produce, are scheduled on Wednesdays and consist of an average of 16-18 items.

Prices for one 14-week quarter are $280 for biweekly (which includes seven baskets) or $560 for weekly (which includes 14 baskets).

For more information on the U-Pick program or CSA program, visit southcoastfarms.com or follow the farm on Instagram at @southcoastfarms or on Facebook at facebook.com/southcoastfarmsoc.

The South Coast Farms stand is located at 24040 Camino Del Avion, Dana Point. The fields are located near Tree of Life Nursery at 33201 Ortega Hwy, San Juan Capistrano.

