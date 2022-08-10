SONGS Community Engagement Panel to Discuss Dismantlement Update

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By C. Jayden Smith

The San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station Community Engagement Panel will conduct a regular meeting concerning updates of the facility’s ongoing dismantlement on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5:30-8 p.m.

The meeting will comprise general updates from the CEP and the Action for Spent Fuel Solutions Now coalition, the dismantlement update, and an hour-long period designated for public comments.

Entering the third quarter of 2022, the dismantlement project’s preparation processes are nearly complete regarding Units 2 and 3 at the San Onofre power plant, according to the included meeting presentation.

Additionally, gantry crane work at the turbine deck of Units 2 and 3 is in progress and expected to be finished during the second quarter of 2023.

The phases to remove large components and reactor vessel internals segmentation from Units 2 and 3 are expected to ramp up before eventually finishing in late 2024 and into 2025.

The presentation also confirms that the shipment of the Unit 2 reactor vessel head to a disposal facility in Clive, Utah was completed.

Updates regarding the project’s waste management and environmental stewardship will be discussed as well.

As the meeting will be held virtually through Microsoft Teams, members of the public will be able to watch the meeting and participate in a public-comment period. Instructions to join the meeting via a website link or on the phone can be found at songscommunity.com.

To submit comments during the meeting, participants must complete a CEP Comment Form.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

