Sign On: Dana Hills honors 24 student-athletes in 2018-19 Signing Day ceremony

By Zach Cavanagh

Dana Hills High gathered its 2018-19 senior class of 24 student-athletes who have committed to continuing their sports careers at their respective colleges and universities during an on-campus Signing Day ceremony on Thursday, April 18.

Traditionally, National Signing Day takes place in February with gatherings at schools all across the country, but Dana Hills waited so it could gather its entire 2018-19 class for the honor.

Here are the 24 Dana Hills student-athletes that were honored:

Cross country/track: Ian Engdahl, Central Washington; Garrett Hough, Central Washington; Leila Keyban, UC San Diego; Payton Kubalsky, Concordia; Josh Kutcher, Adams State; Sarah Meng, UC San Diego; Hailey Ray (track) UC Santa Barbara; Cole Stark, Pepperdine.

Soccer: Isabel Barnett, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo; Emily Landaverde, Providence Christian; Mason Mills, Chapman; Parker Moore, Liverpool; Kendal Osorio, San Diego State; Anna Shaver, Georgetown.

Golf: Isley Grguric, Sonoma State; Quentin Hill, San Diego State.

Water polo: Kaden Likins, UC San Diego; Kaylyn Pierce, Long Beach State.

Diving: Charlotte Bowen, Virginia.

Softball: Terra Goetz, William Jessup.

Gymnastics: Kelly MacLeod, Sacramento State.

Basketball: Maya McArthur, Princeton.

Tennis: Courtney Swift, Air Force.

Volleyball: Riley Weinert, Weber State.