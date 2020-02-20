Show Will Go on for Tijuana Dogs at StillWater

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

THE LATEST: After canceling a scheduled show in light of a tragic and fatal helicopter accident, the Tijuana Dogs will be playing at StillWater Spirits & Sounds, after all.

The high-energy, rock band will be playing on Friday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m., alongside Carol Hatchett and Jason Toney. The band’s frontman, Matt Mauser, will not be present.

Mauser lost his wife, Christina Mauser, in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26 that also claimed the lives of NBA great Kobe Bryant and seven others.

“Christina was a driving force behind the Tijuana Dogs, and can be credited with much of their success,” a Tijuana Dogs statement says. “…The Tijuana Dogs and their families appreciate all the love and support that has been pouring in. Thank you.”

Mauser, 38, was Bryant’s top assistant coach on the Mambas youth girls basketball team. She was among the group in the helicopter that was en route to a game when it crashed in Calabasas. She also was a former basketball coach and teacher at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar.

WHAT’S NEXT: There will be a moment of silence held to honor Mauser before the band’s performance. StillWater Manager Mike Brooks says he anticipates a full house. This show will be for those who are 21 and older.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Matt and his family. So far, about $8,000 has been raised.