Short-Term Rental Ordinance Objectives on Council Agenda

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Councilmember Jamey Federico brought forth an agenda item to address short-term rental regulation during the Oct. 1 Dana Point City Council meeting.

The city’s current Short Term Rental Subcommittee first met in April 2018, and an informal survey was conducted in June 2018 on short-term rental policies.

According to Federico’s agenda report, the recommended action is for city council to formally adopt policy objectives that staff and the subcommittee will use in drafting any proposed ordinance. Federico calls for the ordinance to maintain the character of Dana Point neighborhoods by not encouraging absentee corporate investment, to firmly protect against nuisances, to balance the rights and responsibilities of all residents and homeowners and to honor HOA regulations.

Vacation rentals are a significant part of Dana Point’s economy, having contributed more than $800,000 in transient occupancy taxes to the City in FY19, the report states.

“Vacation rentals can also be a nuisance to neighbors and tenants alike if they are poorly operated, unregulated, or unsupervised by engaged enforcement,” the agenda report says. “Dana Point must ensure that our Local Coastal Program is compliant with the California Coastal Act. . . . In order to minimize delays with the CCC, the City Council and Staff should be aligned in our policy objectives prior to submittal of draft ordinances.”

Dana Point City Council meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in Council Chambers, 33282 Golden Lantern Drive, Dana Point.