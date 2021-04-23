Shipwreck Park to Get Nautical Facelift

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Lillian Boyd

Shipwreck Park, a small playground park on the corner of Golden Lantern Street and La Cresta Drive in Dana Point, will be getting a nautical makeover in the spirit of its namesake.

On Tuesday, April 20, Dana Point City Council approved to award a construction contract for the Shipwreck Park Renovation Project. R.E. Schultz Construction, Inc., the lowest of seven bidding companies, will lead the project after submitting a bid for about $363,000.

The city council established the Facilities Improvement Fund (Fund 12) to allow for major improvement and rehabilitation expenditures of City Facilities and Parks. According to the staff report, city staff has been actively addressing deferred maintenance of city facilities and making repairs. Shipwreck Park facilities were identified as being in need of significant repair/replacement. Staff completed the design for the Shipwreck Park Renovation Project (Project) and advertised the project for construction bids.

“This project has been on the city’s plate for over a decade. It kept getting deferred with the Great Recession and other commitments,” said Dana Point City Manager Mike Killebrew.

According to a report presented by the city’s public works director, Matt Sinacori, staff worked together to create a design and put the project up for bid.

“We got seven, very good, competitive bids. It was very surprising, considering the environment right now; everyone’s pretty busy,” Sinacori said.

City council unanimously approved about $425,000 to cover the construction contract bid, as well as a 12% contingency, material observation and testing, construction staking, construction support services and printing services.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

