Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A man described as 18 to 21 years old with a thin to medium build and possibly white or mixed race is being sought by Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD). He is suspected of being involved with committing assault with a deadly weapon about 9 p.m. on March 22 near a fire ring at T-Street.

A potential suspect was captured on video, and a screen shot of him was posted by OCSD San Clemente on Facebook on Thursday, April 25. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a “Thrasher” hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and multiple rings on his fingers. At the time, his hair was bleached and dyed pink and was medium length, according to OCSD.

“This information was only made available to us recently, and therefore the reason for the time delay,” the Facebook post stated.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to help identify the person, as his name was not available in the social media post. Anyone with information regarding this incident can send a private message to them on Facebook or come by the San Clemente Substation, located at 100 Avenida Presidio, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. OCSD also asked people to not publicly comment on the post with any sensitive information. Dispatchers can be reached at 949.770.6011.