An overflow of the main sewer line in San Juan Capistrano prompted a portion of Doheny State Beach to temporarily close on Wednesday, March 15, after sewage spilled into the ocean through San Juan Creek.

According to the OC Health Care Agency, the ocean-water area 1,500 feet upcoast and 1,500 feet downcoast of the San Juan Creek outfall has been closed after approximately 4,000 gallons of sewage was spilled.

The affected water will be closed to ocean recreation, such as swimming, surfing and diving, until water quality and follow-up monitoring meet acceptable standards, the agency said.

“We ask the community to do their part in protecting our public health and maintain a safe distance up to 1,500 feet upcoast and 1,500 feet downcoast from the mouth of San Juan Creek,” OC Board Supervisor Katrina Foley said in a media release.

“I am closely monitoring this situation along with the other incidents occurring throughout Orange County,” Foley continued. “My office has participated in the County’s Emergency Operations Coordination since the Board of Supervisors passed my resolution to declare a local state of emergency for Orange County. We remain ready to mobilize our resources to make our waters safe for our communities and wildlife.”

Wednesday’s spillage comes on a day that saw multiple landslides cause the evacuation of apartment buildings in San Clemente and the temporary closure of a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point.

More information about the closure can be found at the OC Health Care Agency’s website, oceanbeachinfo.com, or by contacting 714.433.6400. To report a sewage spill, call 714.433.6419.

This is a developing story.