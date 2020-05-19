Senior Food Program Launches, Runs Through June 10

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

As part of the effort to keep at-risk seniors nourished amid the challenges of COVID-19, nonprofit Age Well Senior Services, the exclusive provider of Meals on Wheels in South Orange County, has been appointed the exclusive South Orange County administrator for the Orange County Great Plates Delivered Program developed by Gov. Newsom’s office.

The meal-delivery program will help seniors at high risk of contracting the coronavirus stay at home and stay healthy by delivering three nutritious meals a day, seven days a week. It’s also expected to support local workers and stimulate the local economy by purchasing these meals from local businesses, according to an Age Well press release.

The state’s general eligibility guidelines for seniors include:

Age 65 or older or age 60-64 with certain high-risk health conditions

Must live alone or with one other program-eligible adult

Must not currently receive or have received in the past 30 days other federal and state nutrition programs, including Cal Fresh/SNAP or Older Americans Act Home Delivered Meals (Meals on Wheels) or Congregate Grab & Go meals through a senior or community center or other distribution location

Must receive no more than $74,940 in income for a household of one (1) and $101,460 for a household of two (2), which is 600% of the federal poverty limit

Must affirm an inability to prepare or obtain meals

Cities served by Age Well for the program include Aliso Viejo, Capistrano Beach, Corona del Mar, Coto de Caza, Dana Point, Irvine, Ladera Ranch, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Newport Coast, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Silverado and Trabuco Canyon.

All eligible seniors will be able to apply online by visiting greatplates.agewellseniorservices.org.

The Great Plates Program will run through June 10, unless further extended by the state and county. Food providers are expected to be selected based on factors that include their ability to meet volume and nutritional standards, as well as prioritization of local jobs, worker retention, worker health and safety, as well as standards of equity and fairness in employment practices.

“Age Well is happy to be a part of this new program and are committed to making sure that no senior in our service area goes hungry,” said Steven G. Moyer, Age Well’s CEO. “We will not turn any seniors away, so we need your help so we can keep our seniors nourished and reassured that they are not forgotten in these uncertain times.”

Donations to Age Well can be made by visiting agewellseniorservices.org/relief-fund.