Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber) has awarded Sen. Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) a high score in its 2020 Vote Record on issues important to the state’s job creators.

“I am pleased to be recognized by CalChamber yet again for my work to protect economic growth and opportunity in California,” said Bates. “CalChamber’s vote record provides Californians a useful measuring stick to judge their legislators on how they vote on economic issues. I encourage Californians to check out their legislators’ votes and compare them with their rhetoric on jobs.”

According the 2020 Senate Vote Record report, Bates voted in alignment with CalChamber eight times out of 10. One Bates vote that did not align with CalChamber went against Senate Bill (SB) 902. The bill, introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), was a follow-up to SB 50, a controversial proposal that would have allowed for taller apartment buildings in urban areas near transit and job centers, along with fourplexes throughout the state. That bill died earlier this year.

Wiener’s new bill allows duplexes in cities with fewer than 10,000 residents, triplexes in cities with between 10,000 to 50,000 residents and fourplexes in cities with more than 50,000. Current building heights imposed by cities would stay the same under the bill, along with other local building rules, such as design guidelines.

It passed the Senate, 33-2, in June and was held in Assembly Appropriations Committee. CalChamber was in support of the bill.

CalChamber is a nonprofit organization representing more than 14,000 companies of all sizes. It highlighted 10 bills in the Senate this year that were deemed a priority, including opposition to AB 3216) that would have imposed a process for some employers to return employees to the workforce. Sen. Bates has earned high scores from CalChamber throughout her Senate tenure.