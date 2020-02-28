Lillian Boyd. Dana Point Times

Sen. Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) has announced that the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has awarded planning grants to the cities of San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

This is in addition to grants that Bates previously announced for the cities of Aliso Viejo, Dana Point and Rancho Santa Margarita in January. The City of San Clemente will receive $310,000, and the City of San Juan Capistrano will receive $160,000 to help create more housing supply.

“I am pleased that the California Department of Housing and Community Development is helping more cities in my district to encourage more housing production,” said Bates, a member of the Senate Housing Committee. “Finding affordable housing is a major challenge for many Californians, and I will continue to do what I can to ensure every community receives its fair share of state resources.”

Funding for the state grants comes from the Senate Bill 2 (2017) Planning Grants Program. The program’s purpose is to provide funding and technical assistance to local governments to help them implement plans that streamline housing approvals and accelerate housing production.

The grants will help the cities examine the rezoning of available parcels, update plans, and conduct other activities as allowed under the law.