Semi-Truck Overturns on Stonehill Drive

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Breeana Greenberg

Emergency crews on Wednesday, May 4, worked to free a driver who was trapped in a semi-truck that had overturned at Stonehill Drive and Palo Alto Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Responding to the incident that occurred at 10:04 a.m., a rescue team used the “jaws of life” to cut the cab apart and free the driver, OCFA Capt. Thanh Nguyen said.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital.

Stonehill Drive was temporarily closed to traffic between Del Obispo Street and Selva Road while Public Works and emergency responders were on-site.

The street has since been reopened to traffic going both directions, according to a press release from the City of Dana Point.

This is a developing story.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

