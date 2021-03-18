Second Phase of Dana Point Utility Box Public Art Program Announced

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Dana Point Times staff

The City of Dana Point now has nine artfully designed utility boxes located throughout the community thanks to the work of local artists. The City of Dana Point and its Arts and Culture Commission are now announcing the second phase of the Utility Box Public Art Program due to the success of phase one, officials say.

The Arts and Culture Commission will choose artists to showcase their work and beautify 14 utility boxes throughout Dana Point. One of the 14 utility boxes is located at Golden Lantern and Acapulco adjacent to Dana Hills High School. For this reason, city staff intends to work with Dana Hills High School to design that box.

According to the Arts and Culture Commission, the Utility Box Public Art Program was launched in mid-2020 to contribute to the vitality and attractiveness of Dana Point streetscapes. All artists are chosen by their ability to portray the city’s culture, historic heritage, or a key activity. The art designs cover all four sides and the top of the utility boxes and are printed on vinyl by a vinyl wrapping company. Applications will be released on Monday, March 22. Deadline for submission is May 25.

“I was truly impressed by the variety of design work from the students and professionals who participated in the first phase. I can’t wait to see the inspiration and creativity of artwork in this next phase,” said Dana Point Mayor Jamey Federico. “I love driving around our city and seeing these unique and unexpected expressions of art that convey the history and culture of our city.”

The utility boxes in Phase Two include:

Niguel Road and Mariner Drive Niguel Road and Stonehill Drive Pacific Coast Highway/Del Prado (east end) and Copper Lantern Golden Lantern and Selva Road Pacific Coast Highway and Del Prado (west end) Pacific Coast Highway and Ruby Lantern Stonehill Drive and Selva Road Stonehill Drive and Blue Lantern Golden Lantern and Terra Vist Stonehill Drive and Palo Alto Drive Del Obispo and Blue Sail Drive Golden Lantern and Stonehill Pacific Coast Hwy at Malaga Golden Lantern and Acapulco Drive

The city will choose artists based on artistic excellence, innovation, and originality, as well as how the art relates to the area where the utility box is located, among other qualifications. A $250 stipend will be paid by the city for each selected piece of artwork.

For more information or to download an application, go to bit.ly/dputilityboxartprogram.

