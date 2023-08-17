On the corner of Golden Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive, a colorful crashing wave mosaic adorns the face of the 118 steps descending from Lantern Bay Park—a project six years in the making.

Approximately 364 feet of mosaic tile were installed on the stairs to create the cresting wave design, which took roughly 10 months to create and close to three weeks to install.

Mayor Mike Frost noted during a celebration, officially opening the stairs to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that the mosaic is “a transformative project.”

“I’m lucky as a councilmember and a mayor to be able to stand up here and open these stairs up,” Frost said.

The mosaic, dubbed “Stairwave,” had been in the works since 2017, when the city’s now-disbanded Arts and Culture Commission developed an Arts in Parks Master Plan. The commission determined that Lantern Bay Park would be an ideal location for a public art piece.

The City of Dana Point and members of the artist community including artist Mia Tavonatti gathered to celebrate the installation of a wave mosaic on the steps of the Lantern Bay Park stairs Wednesday, Aug. 16. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Mosaic artist Mia Tavonatti, who previously completed “The Endless Summer” mosaic featured in Watermen’s Plaza, was chosen by the commission to create the one for Lantern Bay Park.

When presenting a design for the project, Tavonatti noted that she wanted the design to contrast the harsh lines of the stairway. Contrasting the long vertical line of the stairway and the 118 horizontal steps, Tavonatti decided right away that she wanted to design something organic and diagonal.

“I’m known for my water, my light and my motion, and I wanted to create something three-dimensional that actually defied the steps and that you almost forget the steps are there,” Tavonatti said.

When Tavonatti started on the project, she painted a small, long-wave design that she enlarged to work off. She broke the entire mural down into 13-foot-by-8-foot sections or 10 steps.

Artist Mia Tavonatti shows off the original artwork she used to create a mosaic along the steps of the Lantern Bay Park stairs. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

(From right) Mia Tavonatti works with one of her artists in residency to piece together and set her mosaic on Feb. 17. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Though Tavonatti is known for her intricate stained-glass mosaics, the medium of ceramics was one she had never worked in before.

“So, I had to teach myself how to do ceramics for this project, because it needed to be more durable than stained-glass mosaics,” Tavonatti said.

Throughout the project, Tavonatti brought in artists to help along the way, including artists in residency from Australia, Canada, Puerto Rico, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Together, Tavonatti and participating artists crafted and glazed ceramic tiles, experimenting along the way. Because the medium was new to Tavonatti, she noted a lot of the unique tiles were “just happy accidents.”



Artists Emily Rodriguez and Mia Tavonatti install a slab of a mosaic onto the face of the steps at Lantern Bay Park on July 31. Photos: Breeana Greenberg

The team of artists then pieced together sections of the mosaic and set it over the enlarged design. The individual steps were later cut with a water jet from the larger sections.

While installing the mosaic onto the face of the steps, Tavonatti enlisted the help of passersby.

“The installation was 3½ weeks,” Tavonatti said. “People just showed up, like people would walk by and go, ‘Oh, my God, that’s so amazing’ … and then I’m like, ‘So you want to work?’ ”

“There’s somewhere between 7,000 to 8,000 hours of work in this one,” Tavonatti continued. “I had no idea what I was walking into on this project, but I’m really happy to have been chosen for it.”

In a media release, Tavonatti added that over the year that she spent working on “Stairwave,” she was “overwhelmed by the dedication of my team and all the local volunteers who showed up to help.”

“I am amazed by how the work turned out and the community’s positive reception to it,” Tavonatti said. “The city workers and tile contractor were endlessly supportive and did everything in their power to make this installation a success, which, I am happy to say, was in all ways what I hoped for.”

(From left) Artists Emily Rodriguez and Mia Tavonatti take a break from installing slabs of a mosaic onto the face of the steps at Lantern Bay Park to pose for a quick photo on July 31. Photo: Breeana Greenberg