Scott Kidd

Clients who work with Scott and his team know they can count on receiving extraordinary care,
unparalleled market knowledge, and outstanding professional resources. With over 29 years
of real estate experience, Scott is well-known for his approachability, honesty, and insight. His
unparalleled leadership style has created one of the most successful real estate teams in Orange
County’s highly desirable coastal communities, with over $1 Billion in closed sales and 1000+
transactions.
Thanks to his highly respected negotiating and management skills, Scott provides expert
knowledge in a range personal and investment opportunities, as well as financing options,
market trends, property valuations, and other factors. As a seasoned leader, Scott has access to
the resources and networks that have made his team one of the most highly referred in the South
Orange County and Coastal Orange County areas.
scottkidd.net
949-498-0487
skidd@bhhscal.com
CalBRE 01011063
comments (0)