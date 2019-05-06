Scott Kidd

Clients who work with Scott and his team know they can count on receiving extraordinary care,

unparalleled market knowledge, and outstanding professional resources. With over 29 years

of real estate experience, Scott is well-known for his approachability, honesty, and insight. His

unparalleled leadership style has created one of the most successful real estate teams in Orange

County’s highly desirable coastal communities, with over $1 Billion in closed sales and 1000+

transactions.



Thanks to his highly respected negotiating and management skills, Scott provides expert

knowledge in a range personal and investment opportunities, as well as financing options,

market trends, property valuations, and other factors. As a seasoned leader, Scott has access to

the resources and networks that have made his team one of the most highly referred in the South

Orange County and Coastal Orange County areas.

scottkidd.net

949-498-0487

skidd@bhhscal.com

CalBRE 01011063