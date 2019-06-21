By Zach Cavanagh

UCLA’s Strumpf Selected in MLB Draft, Signs with Cubs

Dana Point’s Chase Strumpf, second baseman at UCLA, was selected 64th overall by the Chicago Cubs in the second round of the MLB Draft on June 3. Strumpf signed with the Cubs on Tuesday, June 18. Strumpf signed for the full value of his draft slot with a $1.05 million signing bonus.

Strumpf, JSerra class of 2016, just finished his junior season with UCLA. Stumpf was playing in the NCAA Regionals with the Bruins when he was selected, and he hit a three-run home run against Loyola Marymount just minutes after the Cubs had drafted him.

As junior with UCLA, Strumpf batted .279 in 63 games with 44 RBI, nine home runs and 53 runs scored. In the field, Strumpf posted a .980 fielding percentage and helped turn 29 double plays. In his career at UCLA, Strumpf posted a .298 batting average with 27 home runs, 124 RBI and 131 runs scored. As a sophomore, Strumpf was named All-American and All-Pac-12.

Dana Point Youth Baseball Opens PONY All-Star Schedule

Dana Point Youth Baseball’s 11 all-star teams from eight divisions have started or are set to start the PONY All-Star tournament schedules.

Pinto 8U Kid Pitch opened the SoCal Central Region District tournament on June 13 in Fountain Valley. DPYB’s two Bronco 11U teams kicked off their district tournament on Wednesday, June 19 in Orange and Thursday, June 20 in Garden Grove. Shetland 6U began its district tournament on Thursday, June 20 in Orange and Garden Grove. Mustang 9U also started its district tournament on Thursday, June 20 in Orange and Garden Grove.

DPYB’s two Pony 14U teams, Bronco 12U team and two Mustang 10U teams begin their All-Star schedule on June 27. Pony 14U begins its regional tournament in Costa Mesa. Bronco 12U plays its district tournament in Cypress and Los Alamitos. Mustang 10U plays its district tournament in Costa Mesa and Los Alamitos.

The Pinto 8U Machine Pitch is the last to get going with its regional tournament on July 5 in Santa Ana.

Dana Point Youth Baseball also picked up some strong results entering the playoffs in the Pre-PONY All-Star tournament season.

In the Los Alamitos All-Star Invitational Tournament, the Mustang 10U Tsunami team advanced to the championship game on Monday, June 17. The Bronco 12U team advanced to the tournament semifinals on Sunday, June 16.

In the Redondo Sunset Father’s Day Classic, the Pinto 8U Machine Pitch team advanced to the silver division championship game on Sunday, June 16.

