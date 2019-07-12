Scoreboard: DPYB Tsunami Teams Play at PONY Regionals, 949 Volleyball Wins Four Medals at Junior Nationals

By Zach Cavanagh

DPYB Bronco 11U Tsunami Falls at Regionals

After winning Dana Point Youth Baseball’s first District title in “recent memory,” the 11U Tsunami advanced past Sectionals to the PONY West Zone SoCal Central Region Bronco 11 tournament on July 5-7 in Cypress.

The Tsunami dropped its opener in the double-elimination tournament to Santa Ana, 5-1, on Friday, July 5. Dana Point bounced back with a 6-3 win over Cypress on Saturday, July 6. The Tsunami locked up with Santa Ana again on Sunday, July 7, but that’s where Dana Point’s tournament ended in an 11-6 loss.

DPYB Mustang 10U Tsunami Opens Regionals

Dana Point Youth Baseball’s 10U Tsunami advanced out of the loser’ bracket at the District tournament and opens play in the PONY West Zone SoCal Central Region Mustang 10 tournament on Friday, July 12 in Irvine.

The Tsunami lost its first game at the District tournament in Los Alamitos on June 29 to Olive, 6-1. Dana Point bounced back in an explosive way with a 20-8 win over Irvine, an 8-4 win over Placentia and a 6-1 win over St. Hedwig of Los Alamitos to advance to the Regional tournament. Olive won the District title.

Dana Point kicks off the Regional tournament against Fountain Valley, with the winner playing the winner of Olive and Tustin on Saturday, July 13. The Championship is Sunday, July 14, with a chance to advance to the Super Regional.

949 Volleyball Club Wins Four Medals at Junior Nationals

The 949 Volleyball Club, based in San Juan Capistrano with athletes from all over South Orange County, earned a silver and three bronze medals at the USA Volleyball Boys Junior National Championships in Dallas from June 30 to July 7.

The 949 Boys 16s won their first 10 matches of the tournament, dropping only three sets on the way to the 16 USA division championship game. In the title game, MAVS Volleyball of Kansas City swept 949 in two sets to take the title.

The 949 Boys 14s had a similar opening run to the 16s with wins in their first nine matches of the 14 Open Division tournament, losing only three sets. In the semifinals, local rival Balboa Bay Volleyball Club of Newport Beach swept 949 in two sets, and 949 settled for bronze.

The 949 Boys 18s took a bronze medal with a loss to Balboa Bay. The 18s went 8-1 in group play with only four dropped sets, but 949 was again swept in two sets in the 18 Open Division semifinals.

The 949 Boys 17s dropped just three sets in group play for an 8-1 record. The 17s lost their second match and then won seven in a row on the way to the 17 Open Division semifinals. 949 was taken down in two sets by Southern California Volleyball Club of Redondo Beach.

Water Polo Club Teams Qualify for Junior Olympics

The Orange County Water Polo Club qualified eight teams in various divisions for the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics on July 20-23 and July 25-28 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine.

OCWP qualified its Mixed 10U, Boys 12U, Boys 14U Blue, Boys 16U Blue and Boys 18U Blue to their respective championship divisions.

OCWPC’s Boys 18U Red will compete in the Classic Division. OCWPC’s Boys 14U Red and Boys 16U Red will compete in the Invitational Division.

The 16U and 18U teams qualified through the Southern Pacific Zone tournament from June 21-23 at the Woollett Aquatics Center.

The OCWPC Boys 18U Blue dominated their opener with a 21-0 win over Patriot. OCWPC Blue had a strong win over Northwood, 11-8, and edged out Vanguard in a shootout tiebreaker, 9-9 (5-4). In the quarterfinals, OCWPC Blue knocked off Ohana, 17-6, but Newport was strong in the semifinals to beat OCWPC, 16-12.

OCWPC Blue came back to beat Vanguard again in the third-place match, 13-6, and take bronze. The OCWPC 18U Red team finished 10th.

