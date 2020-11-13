…

DHHS Athletes Tago, Anderson Commit to Universities

While COVID-19 has delayed high school athletics and set aside normal college recruiting, the regular Fall Signing Day went on as scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Dana Hills delays its Signing Day ceremonies until the spring, but a pair of senior Dolphins recently announced their college commitments.

On Wednesday, softball star Piper Tago announced her commitment to Idaho State. In the shortened 2020 spring season, Tago hit .320 with four runs, two RBI and two doubles in 10 games. In her full sophomore season in 2019, Tago hit .368 with 17 runs, 28 RBI, two doubles, a triple and four home runs.

On Oct. 30, two-way baseball player Aedan Anderson announced his commitment to Xavier University. Anderson played only nine games in his first varsity season in the spring, but he hit .333 with five runs, two RBI and a double. Anderson made one pitching appearance and threw one inning with one hit allowed. – Zach Cavanagh

Boys & Girls Club to Host First Holiday Golf Classic

The Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area is getting into the swing of the season by hosting its first Holiday Golf Classic on Dec. 7 at Marbella Country Club in San Juan Capistrano.

Proceeds from the socially distanced event will go toward supporting the Boys & Girls Club programs and families as the club continues to offer a safe place for kids while everyone works through the coronavirus pandemic.

Golfers are encouraged to dress in their best holiday golf gear, as there will be a prize for most festive attire. Prizes will also be awarded for first place in the men’s, women’s and coed divisions. Each golfer will receive breakfast, lunch and a gift with their round of golf, and each golfer will be given their own cart for the round.

Prices for individual golfers start at $225, with foursomes at $900 and various sponsorship levels available.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area, visit bgcsca.org or call 949.492.0376. To sign up for the Holiday Golf Classic or make a donation, visit bgcsca.ejoinme.org/holidaygolf20. – Staff Report

