School District Considers Tweaks to Bullying Policy

…

Collin Breaux, Dana Point Times

In the wake of “Black Lives Matter” protests this summer and calls from students and alumni to address cultural and racial inequity, Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) is considering modifications to their policy on bullying.

A first reading of the revised policy was read to the CUSD Board of Trustees during a meeting on Nov. 18. A second reading for a formal vote of approval is expected to come back before the board at a Dec. 16 meeting.

District staff reviewed CUSD’s policy after members of CUSD Against Racism highlighted topics of concern regarding marginalized groups, particularly when it comes to harassment experienced by students over their ethnicity and appearance, as well as for other reasons.

“The language changes more in the sense that it clears up or clearly defines bullying and what groups may be potentially targeted,” said Susan Holliday, Chief Administrative Officer of Education and Support Services.

Bullying can include sexual harassment, hate-motivated behavior, discrimination, cyberbullying, hazing or initiation activity, extortion, or harassment, according to the proposed revisions.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

