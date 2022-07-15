Editor’s Pick: 45th Annual San Clemente Ocean Festival

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Saturday & Sunday, July 16-17

All day. The Ocean Festival is set to make its long-awaited return to San Clemente’s shores for its 45th year this weekend, when athletes from Southern California and beyond come together for a variety of ocean-based competitions, such as lifeguarding, beach running, swimming, surfing for groms, and even sand sculpting. Families, friends and visitors alike are welcome to enjoy the two days of competitive events, with start times scheduled throughout the day, as early as 6:30 a.m. There will also be a plethora of fun activities, including the Ocean Art Show, the Button’s Woodies on the Pier and the Youth Pavilion, among other things. And to cap off the first night of the festivities, there will be the Beach Party & Concert with live music from the Billy Idol cover band IDOL X. More information and a full schedule of events can be found at oceanfestival.org.

