Santa’s Jolly Trolley Delivers Secret Santa Gifts to Seniors

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

On Tuesday and Wednesday, December 22-23, Santa Claus and his helpers (City of Dana Point recreation staff and youth board members) helped deliver Secret Santa gifts to homebound seniors as part of a first-ever Jolly Trolley delivery.

The crew traveled throughout the city to deliver gifts donated by Dana Point residents for seniors who are part of the Dana Point senior food program. In total, there were 75 gifts for seniors.

“We have been delivering meals to seniors who are homebound and in need,” said Monique Leon, recreation supervisor. “This year, we decided to also include a Secret Santa event for the seniors who are part of our food delivery program via our Jolly Trolley.”

The Dana Point Youth Board consists of 10 local students, who attend St. Margaret’s Episcopal School, Dana Hills High School and San Clemente High School but live in Dana Point.

Leon says during the first day of deliveries, there were families who were emotional with gratitude.

“The outpouring of donated gifts from our community was amazing,” Leon said. “It’s a great way to spread some holiday cheer.”

