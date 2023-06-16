Capistrano Beach will receive 45,000 cubic yards of clean sand removed from the Santa Ana River to counter coastal erosion occurring at the county-owned beach.

From Thursday, June 15, through fall 2023, Orange County Public Works will place sand along a 2,000-linear-foot stretch of shoreline north of Palisades Drive towards Doheny State Beach.

Working hours will vary because of tides, weather and ocean conditions but construction is scheduled to occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to an alert from OC Parks.

The sand replenishment comes after OC Public Works and OC Parks worked to remove sand cubes that had reached the end of their useful life and construct a revetment to protect the coastline from further erosion.

Public access to Capistrano Beach may be limited during construction, according to the construction alert.