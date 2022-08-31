Rotary Club Gala Raises $50,000 for Supplies, Goods to Ukraine

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary sold 83 tickets and raised more than $50,000 to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine during its Aug. 24 gala for the country’s Day of Independence. Photo: Courtesy of Jill Fabricant

By Breeana Greenberg

Celebrating Ukraine’s Day of Independence on Aug. 24 with a gala, Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary raised more than $50,000 to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn nation.

The local Rotary looked to educate its members and donors about the need for medical supplies, canned goods, bedding and more by featuring live video messages from Ukrainian Rotarians about their clubs’ work and needs.

​Ukraine has 62 Rotary clubs, 24 Rotaract clubs and six satellite clubs. The Ukraine and Belarus Rotary district launched an appeal to Rotary members worldwide in an effort to receive funds and donations for basic necessities.

The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary collected donations for the fund-a-need project, which, according to the club, directly funds critically needed supplies such as canned goods, clean water, bedding, cots and medical supplies, as well as the construction of modular homes and ambulances.

“My dream was to raise money for an ambulance,” Jill Fabricant, International Service Chair of the Monarch Beach Rotary Club said. “Not only did we buy an ambulance, but we bought two ambulances and also raised enough funds, $25,000 of additional monies, to send (to Ukraine) for canned goods, canned food, which residents need there.”

The event which was held at the Fish Tank in Capistrano Beach also featured a traditional Ukrainian dinner, costumes and music.

“We had two different musical groups, we had a chocolatier from Lviv, we had a baker from Ukraine, but most important is, we educated the people there on what was really needed and what was going on,” Fabricant said.

The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary hopes to host another fundraiser to support Ukraine at the end of this year.

More information on the fund-a-need project and how to donate can be found on the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary’s website.

