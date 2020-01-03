Rose Donuts Reopens After Fire

Shawn Raymundo, Dana Point Times

To much anticipation and fanfare from the South County community, Rose Donuts and Café reopened its doors last week, welcoming hordes of adoring regulars who were thrilled to have one of their favorite breakfast and lunch spots up and running again.

After being closed for more than three months as a result of an accidental fire that had put the popular donut shop in San Clemente out of commission, Susan Lim, the store’s owner, admits that she was a bit worried customers wouldn’t return.

“We were so scared whether customers would come back or not, because it’s been almost four months,” she said on Dec. 27, the day after the store’s re-grand opening. “There’s a lot of food around here, a lot of restaurants. And a lot of times when they go, they go; they just don’t come back.”

Customers shared with Lim sentiments of broken hearts when the store closed and compliments of how “amazing” the reopening looks.

Lim, a Dana Hills High School alumnus who helped out around the shop, purchased the business from her folks when they retired in 2004.

The popular donut shop located on Camino De Los Mares had been closed since Sept. 11, when the fire broke out, causing significant damage to the building. Officials with the Orange County Fire Authority said in September that the fire started inside the café as a result of an unspecified failure in the area of the water heater.

Upon realizing it would take additional time before reopening, Lim advised her employees to take on other part-time work wherever they can to support themselves. But just like her customers, her employees were happy to return and eager to get back into the swing of things.