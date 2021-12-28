Rolling into the New Year with King Tides

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

King Tides are expected to roll into Southern California in the New Year. In San Clemente, waves close to 7 feet high are expected to hit the shoreline in the morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 2, and Monday, Jan 3.

The California Coastal Commission (CCC) is asking for the community’s help in documenting the event by taking and sharing photos of the shoreline for its California King Tides Project.

The California King Tides Project, the CCC explained, is meant to help the state agency “visualize future sea level by observing the highest tides of today.” The photos taken and shared of the King Tides will help the Commission map out and record changes to the coast and estuaries.

The CCC is reminding Californians to be safe, never turn their back on the ocean and “take extra precautions when you walk on slippery areas or near big waves, and always be conscious of your surroundings and the weather conditions.”

The CCC received more than 850 photos from those who participated during the December King Tides.

The photos can be uploaded online through the Coastal Commission’s website at coastal.ca.gov or through the free Survey123 app. Step-by-step instructions on how to upload the photos online or in the app can be found at the commission’s website.

Community members interested in sharing a video clip with the CCC should email kingtides@coastal.ca.gov for instructions. Photos can also be shared on social media using the hashtag Kingtides.

