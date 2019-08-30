Robbery Suspects Break in, Shatter Restaurants’ Front Doors

Cari Hachmann, Dana Point Times

Early Friday morning on Friday, Aug. 23, two storefronts were broken into on Camino de Estrella, a road that divides the cities of San Clemente and Dana Point.

The front glass doors of both The Fuel Shack in San Clemente and Kawamata Seafood in Dana Point were shattered, according to the owners of both restaurants.

While nothing was reportedly taken from The Fuel Shack, several rolls of quarters were stolen from Kawamata Seafood, a popular lunch spot that offers Hawaiian-style poke bowls.

Cameras inside The Fuel Shack, a family-operated breakfast and brunch spot, provided police with rough descriptions of two suspects, though their faces were covered.

One individual was wearing a hoodie with a bandana over the person’s face, and the other had on a knitted ski mask. The suspects appeared to be male.

The Fuel Shack’s manager, who wished to remain anonymous, said she received an alert on her cell phone around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, notifying her that the alarm had gone off at her restaurant and that she had 30 seconds to respond.

The two suspects who were caught on camera inside the restaurant didn’t take anything or cause any further damage, according to the manager. She was thankful no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, that same morning about two blocks down the street, Kawamata Seafood experienced a similar break-in.

Kawamata Seafood’s owner said they had a break-in in 2016, noting that they seem to be more frequent in the neighborhood. The restaurant is looking into increasing its security measures.