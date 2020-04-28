Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery in Capistrano Beach on Saturday, April 25.

The report came to OCSD just after 2 p.m. that several male suspects, one white and three Hispanic, threatened the victim with a gun and took his wallet and car keys. According to OCSD Director of Public Affairs & Community Engagement Carrie Braun, the victim is familiar with at least one of the suspects.

“Despite an extensive search of the area by deputies and OCSD helicopter, the subjects were not located,” Braun said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or online at occrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip.