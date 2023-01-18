A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway, between Camino Capistrano and Palisades Drive, will be closed to motorists in both directions throughout much of the day on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to the City of Dana Point.

The roadwork will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., as crews are reportedly finishing work to clean up debris and clear up a storm drain following last weekend’s heavy rains, city officials said.

The Dana Point Public Works Department does not expect significant traffic delays.

The city recommends to “plan ahead and use alternate routes if possible.”

South Coast Water District is also looking to conduct asphalt repairs on PCH, between Del Obispo Street and Crystal Lantern, beginning on Thursday. Only the far-right lane on northbound PCH is expected to be closed.

Contact the Public Works Department at 949.248.3554.