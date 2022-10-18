Road Work to Shutdown Lanes on PCH, Stonehill Drive

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Road Work along Stonehill Drive and Pacific Coast Highway will prompt closures in each of the right lanes on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the City of Dana Point.

The city’s Public Works Department will repave the right, westbound lanes of PCH (starting from Crown Valley Parkway) and on Stonehill (from Del Obispo Street).

Motorists can expect delays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Stonehill, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on PCH during the roadwork.

For any questions, contact public works at publicworks@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3554.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times.

