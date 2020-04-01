Riviera Beach & Shores Resorts Offers Medical Personnel Responding to COVID-19 Free Rooms

Riviera Beach & Shores Resorts in Capistrano Beach is welcoming medical personnel and first responders as part of an initiative to provide free places to rest while they carry out their critical work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, April 1, Diamond Resorts, the company that manages Riviera Beach & Shores Resorts, announced a new global initiative to help provide those responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with rooms.

“All of our open Diamond-managed properties around the world will be offering complimentary accommodations to medical personnel and first responders,” said Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey. “Like many, we have been looking for ways to help. We realized we are in a unique position to provide accommodations that are particularly well-suited for social distancing. Our suites are larger than typical hotel rooms and the majority include full, in-suite kitchens with refrigerators, ovens and stoves, plus full bathrooms and laundry facilities.”

Reservations can be made by calling 1.800.438.2929 or by emailing Groups@diamondresorts.com.

“We have instituted stringent safety procedures to assist those at higher risk of exposure while protecting the health of our team members,” Flaskey said. “This includes contactless check-in and check-out, additional cleaning protocols and a 72-hour offline time for rooms between stays.”

Additionally, Diamond Resorts has donated food and supplies to local food pantries.

“Now more than ever, we are committed to doing everything we can to support our local communities,” Flaskey said. “Together, we will get through this crisis. Thank you for all that you are doing.”