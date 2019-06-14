Ribbon-Cutting Held for Surf Icon Phil Edwards

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana Point city officials and stakeholders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the installation of Phil Edwards’ monument on Pacific Coast Highway near the intersection with Camino Del Obispo on Friday, June 7.

At age 15, Edwards famously charged big Killer Dana in 1953 and introduced the fledgling surf scene to the “cutback.” By the end of the 1950s, he was one of the sport’s first bona fide stars. In 1961, Edwards became the first person to successfully ride Pipeline, the famous surf reef break on Oahu’s North Shore, where filmmaker and friend Bruce Brown was on hand to document the moment. In 1963, he won Surfer Magazine’s inaugural Surfer Poll Awards, and Hobie released the Phil Edwards Model, the first signature surfboard model.

Edwards was present for the event, where Mayor Joe Muller, City Manager Mark Denny and longtime friends spoke on behalf of Edwards’ legacy.

This is the second monument erected for Watermen’s Plaza, following the unveiling of Hobie Alter’s statue in December. The park will pay tribute to local icons who contributed to the surf industry.