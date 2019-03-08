RH Dana Elementary Gets New Water Bottle Filling Station

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Richard Henry Dana Elementary School is now South Coast Water District’s (SCWD) first school to receive a Murdock water fountain. The unit comes with two traditional water fountains and one water bottle filler. It is also accessible to students with physical disabilities.

The idea first came to SCWD General Manager Rick Shintaku and Public Information Officer Sonja Morgan when they learned that schools in the service area sell bottled and boxed water to students every day.

“Selling bottled water sends a mixed message to kids,” said SCWD President Bill Green. “Tap water is a safe, quality alternative to drinking bottled water. It costs much less at just pennies per gallon and protects our ocean environment.”

SCWD Board member Rick Erkeneff is an RH Dana alumnus.

“By providing each student with a reusable water bottle, we can help remove plastic from our environment,” said Erkeneff. “Plastic takes more than 400 years to degrade and can kill mammals in the ocean habitat just off our beautiful beaches.”

South Coast Water District has already purchased another fountain that it will install in another local school and hopes to expand the program to other important community locations.

For more information on your water quality, visit South Coast Water District’s website at www.scwd.org.