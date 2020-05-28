Retail Roundup: What’s Open?

Compiled by staff

With retail shops now allowed to reopen with modifications and restrictions under the state’s Stage 2 reopening plan, Dana Point Times compiled a list of the area’s retailers that are open for delivery and pickup services. Staff is asking for any other retail shops to reach out, letting us know you’re open so we can add to the list. Please contact City Editor Lillian Boyd at lboyd@picketfencemedia.com or Sports Editor Zach Cavanagh at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for inclusion. This information is subject to change during the pandemic.

2nd Hand Treasures

3472 Doheny Park Road, Capistrano Beach, 2ndhandtreasures.com, 949.218.7962

Art Gallery & The Gift Chateau

34507 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, 949.493.9811

Art of Inner Peace

34505 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, artofinnerpeace.net, 949.290.3993

Bella Bazaar

34467 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, bellabazaar.com, 949.429.6200

Browne’s Flowers

34156 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, brownesflowers.com, 949.661.4748

Camellia Boutique

25001 Dana Point Harbor Dr., Dana Point, camelliaboutiques.com, 949.218.3899

Chez Nevine

34509 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, cheznevine.com, 949.487.7000

Cycleogical

34102 La Plaza, Suite A, Dana Point, cycleogicalbikes.com, 949.542.4777

Dana Point Nursery

34100 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, 949.496.5137

Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching

34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, danawharf.com, 949. 496.5794

Girl in the Curl

34116 Pacific Coast Hwy, Dana Point, girlinthecurl.com, 949.661.4475

Golden Galleon Boutique

34677 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, goldengalleonboutique.com, 949.493.8521

Hobie Surf Shop

34174 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, hobiesurfshop.com, 949.496.2366

Killer Dana Surf Shop

24621 Del Prado Avenue, Dana Point, kdsurfshop.com, 949.489.8380

Lingerie Paradis USA

24040 Camino Del Avion, Dana Point, lingerieparadisusa.com, 949.218.1210

McCool Flowers

31271 Niguel Road, Suite A, Laguna Niguel, mccoolflowers.com, 949.488.7988

Pedego Electric Bikes

34186 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite A, Dana Point, pedegoelectricbikes.com, 949.481.2044

Planet Beauty

32525 Golden Lantern, Suite D, Dana Point, planetbeauty.com, 949.493.7111

Sea & Sky

24625 Del Prado Ave, Dana Point, seaskyhome.com, 949.276.7833

Top Brass

34679 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, 949.496.4140

White Pelican Gallery

34475 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, whitepelicangallery.com, 949.240.1991

Woody Hut

34493 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, thewoodyhut.com, 949.443.1072