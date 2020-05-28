Retail Roundup: What’s Open?

Compiled by staff
With retail shops now allowed to reopen with modifications and restrictions under the state’s Stage 2 reopening plan, Dana Point Times compiled a list of the area’s retailers that are open for delivery and pickup services. Staff is asking for any other retail shops to reach out, letting us know you’re open so we can add to the list. Please contact City Editor Lillian Boyd at lboyd@picketfencemedia.com or Sports Editor Zach Cavanagh at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for inclusion. This information is subject to change during the pandemic.
2nd Hand Treasures
3472 Doheny Park Road, Capistrano Beach, 2ndhandtreasures.com, 949.218.7962
Art Gallery & The Gift Chateau
34507 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, 949.493.9811
Art of Inner Peace
34505 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, artofinnerpeace.net, 949.290.3993
Bella Bazaar
34467 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, bellabazaar.com, 949.429.6200
Browne’s Flowers
34156 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, brownesflowers.com, 949.661.4748
Camellia Boutique
25001 Dana Point Harbor Dr., Dana Point, camelliaboutiques.com, 949.218.3899
Chez Nevine
34509 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, cheznevine.com, 949.487.7000
=
Cycleogical
34102 La Plaza, Suite A, Dana Point, cycleogicalbikes.com, 949.542.4777
Dana Point Nursery
34100 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, 949.496.5137
Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching
34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, danawharf.com, 949. 496.5794
Girl in the Curl
34116 Pacific Coast Hwy, Dana Point, girlinthecurl.com, 949.661.4475
Golden Galleon Boutique
34677 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, goldengalleonboutique.com, 949.493.8521
Hobie Surf Shop
34174 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, hobiesurfshop.com, 949.496.2366
Killer Dana Surf Shop
24621 Del Prado Avenue, Dana Point, kdsurfshop.com, 949.489.8380
Lingerie Paradis USA
24040 Camino Del Avion, Dana Point, lingerieparadisusa.com, 949.218.1210
McCool Flowers
31271 Niguel Road, Suite A, Laguna Niguel, mccoolflowers.com, 949.488.7988
Pedego Electric Bikes
34186 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite A, Dana Point, pedegoelectricbikes.com, 949.481.2044
Planet Beauty
32525 Golden Lantern, Suite D, Dana Point, planetbeauty.com, 949.493.7111
Sea & Sky
24625 Del Prado Ave, Dana Point, seaskyhome.com, 949.276.7833
Top Brass
34679 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, 949.496.4140
White Pelican Gallery
34475 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, whitepelicangallery.com, 949.240.1991
Woody Hut
34493 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, thewoodyhut.com, 949.443.1072
comments (0)