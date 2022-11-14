UPDATE: Results of Tight Election Races Pending as Ballot Counting Continues

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the latest election results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15.

By C. Jayden Smith

As South Orange County residents continue to await the full, official results from last week’s Midterm Elections, tallies from the Orange County Registrar of Voters indicate much more counting remains to be done.

The Registrar’s website lists that an estimated total of 270,488 ballots had been processed after Election Day to date, and 116,760 remained as of Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15—the latest results update. The thousands of vote-by-mail ballots left to be counted represented those that were either returned at vote centers, mailed and received on or before Election Day, or delivered to a drop box, as well as provisional ballots.

The remaining ballots fell within multiple categories, including: drop box ballots (152); eligible ballots received after Election Day (24,313); conditional voter registrations and provisional ballots (7,194); duplicated ballots (2,308); and remote accessible vote-by-mail ballots (440).

None of those ballots had been processed before the Tuesday update, according to the Registrar’s office. All figures regarding the number of ballots left to count are updated each weekday at 5 p.m.

Asked when voters could expect the results of the races to be more solidified—and unlikely to change appreciably—Registrar Bob Page said in an email that he would not predict an exact day before the state of California’s required deadline for certification of Dec. 9.

As of Tuesday afternoon, incumbent Rep. Mike Levin was holding on to a 5% lead over Republican Brian Maryott in race for California’s 49th Congressional District. Levin had received 52.5% (135,046) of all votes cast in the district, while Maryott had 47.5% (122,250) of all votes.

Republican Assemblymember Janet Nguyen also maintained her significant lead over her Democratic opponent, Kim Carr, for the State Senate’s 36th District that covers Dana Point and San Clemente.

Nguyen had 57.9% (169,828) of the votes, while, Carr, a Huntington Beach councilmember, had 42.1% (123,401).

In the 38th State Senate District, which includes the communities of San Juan Capistrano and Rancho Mission Viejo, Nguyen’s party-mate Matt Gunderson continued to trail Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, who reportedly had 52.2% (168,762) of the votes. Gunderson had 47.8% (168,762) of the votes.

As for the 74th State Assembly race, incumbent Republican Laurie Davies still looked poised to hold on to her seat with 53% (80,538) of the votes, while her Democratic challenger and San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan reportedly had 47% (71,419).

At the county level, incumbent Supervisor Katrina Foley had thus far received 50.73% (104,295) of votes to represent the Fifth District, narrowly leading her Republican challenger, State Sen. Pat Bates, by less than two percentage points.

Victor Cabral (14.38%) and Mark Enmeier (13.49%) remained the top two contenders for the three open seats on San Clemente’s City Council, while incumbent Councilmember Steve Knoblock (13.08%) had surpassed Donna Vidrine (12.76%) by 213 votes after trailing in the early days following the election.

Current Councilmembers Kathy Ward and Laura Ferguson did not seek reelection this year. With Duncan vying for the Assembly seat, a potential vacancy could potentially occur if he’s able to make up the ground against Davies. Should that occur, the new council would decide whether to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Duncan’s term or call for a Special Election.

In San Juan Capistrano, John Campbell had grabbed 50% (1,441) of votes to represent the city’s District 3 and led by a wide margin over the other two candidates—Paul Lopez and Cody Martin.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Michael Parham held a roughly 4% lead on Kira Davis in the Capistrano Unified School District’s Board of Trustee Area 2 race, garnering 8,974 (45.23%) of votes.

In CUSD’s Area 4 race, Gary Pritchard had maintained his lead over James Glantz and Darin Patel, earning 49.15% (9,100) of the votes. And in Area 7, incumbent Trustee Judy Bullockus led her race over Jeannette Contreras with 55.94% (10,121) of the votes.

San Clemente voters have leaned toward favoring measures U and V, which would make the city’s positions of city clerk and city treasurer appointable by the City Council. Measure U, to transition the clerk position, was on track to pass with 53.02% voter approval, while Measure V to transition the treasurer role had narrow support with 50.75%.

County elections officials must report their final results to the Secretary of State by Dec. 9.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

