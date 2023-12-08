Capistrano Beach residents Betty and Buck Hill are looking to repeal and replace the City of Dana Point’s vacation rental programs that were approved by the City Council in February.

The Hills filed a notice of intent to circulate a petition on Nov. 16, the first step in the process to bring forward a citizen initiative, and will have until May 29 to receive and file signatures from 10% of registered voters (2,394 signatures) in Dana Point.

“We felt residents should have a say in this … because it affects everybody: residents, homeowners and even all of the neighborhoods,” Betty Hill said.

The city’s current short-term rental (STR) program is bifurcated, with one program regulating vacation rentals within the coastal zone and one program regulating rentals outside of the coastal zone.

The program within the coastal zone that was approved by the California Coastal Commission established a cap of 115 non-primary, multifamily homestay, and mixed-use parcel non-primary short-term rentals within the coastal zone through a coastal development permit.

There is no cap on primary or homestay short-term rentals; however, the cap of non-primary homestays decreases by one with each homestay and primary permit granted.

The city’s program for vacation rentals outside of the coastal zone matches the CCC-approved program. The program includes a cap of 115 vacation rentals, making the combined cap on STRs within and outside of the coastal zone at 230 units.

However, the program included a phased approach, allowing the City Council to evaluate the program before implementing the 115 permit cap. During the Nov. 21 meeting, City Council voted to hold off on issuing any more permits until it can evaluate the impacts of the city’s newest permit holders at the mid-year review in 2024.

The Hills seek to establish a tiered prioritization system that gives homestay vacation rentals the highest priority and nonprimary rentals the lowest priority.

The proposed seven-tier prioritization system, Betty explained, looks to give residents first priority in receiving vacation rental permits.

“We want the policy to be fair, particularly fair to residents, because residents are bearing the burdens of having these in our neighborhoods,” Betty said. “So if there are any benefits to be had, we’d like those to be available to the residents.”

The prioritization system gives permits to homestay STRs in commercial and mixed-use zones first, followed by primary STRs in commercial and mixed-use zones, then multifamily primary STRs in commercial and mixed-use zones, followed by homestay STRs in residential zones, primary STRs in residential zones and multifamily STRs in residential zones, with non-primary STRs as the lowest priority.

“We feel that our prioritization will help protect homes and their neighborhoods,” Betty said.

The proposed system would give permits in order of the priority tiers until the permit cap is reached. Once the cap is reached, a random drawing process will select which permits are granted in that category. For example, if the permit cap were reached in the non-primary tier, there would be a random drawing to determine who would receive the remaining available permits.

The program would also replace the city’s existing cap of 115 permits inside the coastal zone with a cap that is equivalent to 1% of the coastal zone’s housing stock and replace the 115-permit cap outside of the coastal zone with a cap equivalent to 0.5% of the housing stock. The cap would be adjusted every three years after evaluating the number of dwelling units in each zone.

The Hills are also looking to eliminate the waiting list and the vacation rental permits that are currently “grandfathered in” to the current system.

“We don’t allow the grandfathering, we don’t allow the automatic renewals that they have, and we eliminate the waitlisting, because everybody, every year, there will be a new drawing or a new awarding of these permits,” Betty said.

The proposed program would require those seeking vacation rental permits to apply by March 1 of each year. STR owners would not be able to advertise their rentals until they are awarded a permit number.

The initiative would also require platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo to collect the Transient Occupancy Tax on each vacation rental on behalf of the city.

“To be honest, this is not something we wanted to do,” Betty said. “We did attend a lot of those meetings, Planning Commission meetings; I think there were even a few that went to the Coastal Commission to make an objection.”

“There’s not a lot of opportunities left for residents,” Betty continued, noting that putting forward a citizen initiative felt like a last resort.

Betty argued that residents should sign their petition, “so they can have a vote.”

“It’s pretty much voting for this policy or not voting for this policy and letting the city’s policy stand,” Betty said. “They can make a decision; do they like the city’s approach or do they like this approach?”

If the petition receives enough signatures by May 29, it will be put on the ballot for a vote in the November 2024 election. If the ballot initiative passes, it will then need to be approved by the California Coastal Commission (CCC). If the CCC recommends changes to the proposed program, any revisions will need to go back to residents to vote for approval.

Should the proposed program be enacted, any changes to the program will have to be brought back to residents for approval.