Residents Gather for Registration Day at Community Gardens

By Breeana Greenberg

Brooke Cuevas recalls the time she spent after school with her great-grandfather, Harry Otsubo, an avid gardener who taught her the importance of working hard.

“My grandpa—I call (him) my grandpa because he and my grandma, they were the ones that took care of us most of the time after school—he’s one of the people that instilled in me the values of hard work,” Cuevas said.

Otsubo had moved to Dana Point in 1957, and would later start a local nursery, acquiring the Dana Point Nursery on Pacific Coast Highway in the early 1960s. In 1987, the city honored Otsubo by naming a community garden after him.

“He’s always been involved with farming and working with plants, and it’s something that I’m very fortunate that I get to do every day in my life,” Cuevas said at the very community garden that bears his name.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Dana Point General Services Department celebrated the first day of registration to participate in the Harry Otsubo Community Gardens, allowing new faces of Dana Point residents who have been on the wait list for years to receive new garden plots to tend.

During the Dana Point General Services Department’s first day of registration for the Harry Otsubo Community Gardens on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Brooke Cuevas, owner of the Dana Point Nursery, speaks about the garden’s namesake and her great-grandfather, Harry Otsubo. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Tuesday’s celebration included raffles, awards, hot chocolate, apple cider and light appetizers. It also gave Cuevas, owner of the Dana Point Nursery, the opportunity to offer advice on vegetables to plant in fall, as well as talk about her great-grandfather’s impact on Dana Point and its neighboring South County towns.

“He spent his whole life donating trees and plants and helping schools all over,” Cuevas said. “You can literally go anywhere—San Juan and Capo, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel—and see where my grandparents planted trees for schools or something.”

Carrying on Otsubo’s legacy, the Dana Point Nursery donates to local schools and garden clubs to lift up the next generation of horticulturists, Cuevas added.

“I’m very, very fortunate that I get to talk to you guys today,” Cuevas said. “In 1987, when this was started, he really pushed to get this to be something for the people so that other people can enjoy gardening just as much as he did.”

The General Services Department took over the operational responsibility and administrative oversight of the community gardens in February. Since then, city staff has met and worked with members of the community gardens to discuss potential improvements and its operation.

Community gardener David Kokx receives the Mayor’s Choice award at the Harry Otsubo Community Gardens’ registration day event on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

The garden has 63 plots maintained by city residents. When the General Services Department took over the garden’s operations, there were 131 people on the wait list to get a plot. As of Nov. 1, the wait list had been whittled down to 55 people after the enactment of new guidelines, and several abandoned or inactive plots were cleared.

During the registration day event, the Dana Point General Services handed out awards for the most Most Edible Garden to a 20-foot by 20-foot plot, a 20-foot by 10-foot plot and an 8-foot by 8-foot plot.

Award winners received a tomato trophy, soil and a shrub from the Dana Point Nursery. The department also raffled off gift cards to local businesses for those who registered.

Like Cuevas, who gardened from the age of 3 with her family at the Harry Otsubo Community Gardens, many of the gardeners have worked on their plots for years as a family.

“My father gardened here before me,” said Dana Point resident Darryl Siminuk. “We knew Harry. He used to garden right there, right next to us. I just kept it on; I’ve been gardening for over 20 years here.”

Caylin Vanoni, a newcomer to the gardens, and her friend, Dorothea Cist, received a plot in April.

The Dana Point General Services Department gives three garden plots awards for the Most Edible Garden at the Harry Otsubo Community Gardens’ registration day event on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

“We really love it,” Vanoni said. “It’s fun to be in a community and talk to other gardeners and ask them questions, because I’ve diddled around in a garden for years because my mom loves to garden, but I’ve never had a space to garden, which is super fun.”

Vanoni often tends the garden with her son, who has ADHD, but you wouldn’t know it when they’re working together in the garden, she said.

“When he’s here, and it’s just us, it’s me and Dorothea and him, he is so beautifully calm, and it just goes to show how soothing and how inspiring it is to watch something grow and then be able to eat what you grow,” Vanoni said.

“Community gardens are so important, and there are so few of them that if people are interested in doing it, please, please, please explore it,” Vanoni continued.

For more information on the community gardens or to get on the wait list for a plot, call the Dana Point General Services Department at 949.248.3502.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

