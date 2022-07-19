Researcher John O’ Sullivan to Speak at Next Ocean Institute Series Event

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Hayze Law

As part of its ongoing Distinguished Speaker Series, the Ocean Institute announced that John O’ Sullivan, the director of Collections at Monterey Bay Aquarium, will be the next guest speaker on Sunday, July 24.

O’Sullivan’s presentation, scheduled from 4-5:30 p.m., will include information regarding aquarium collection requirements, seasonality locations and a variety of animal species. Specifically, he will share his findings on juvenile White Sharks, aka Carcharodon Carcharias, along the Eastern Pacific, based on data collected over the course of 20 years.

During an international research effort, led by the Monterey Bay Aquarium from 2001 to 2010, O’Sullivan documented the seasonal migration, life cycle, behavior, and other patterns of young sharks, between the regions of Baja, Mexico and Southern California.

According to the Ocean Institute, the data brought forth research that helped inform the collective knowledge on the species.

“This program supported the Aquarium’s mission to inspire the conservation of the ocean,” the Ocean Institute said in its announcement.

O’Sullivan continually studies various species, both regionally and internationally, and will share his other research during the event.

Furthermore, the speaker will offer his extensive knowledge gained from his role at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, particularly as it pertains to transport, disease recognition, treatments and general husbandry.

As part of an initiative to provide marine education and experiences to visitors, Ocean Institute’s series, funded by the Nicholas Endowment, hosts an assortment of experts who discuss ocean-centered topics.

“We are pleased to collaborate with our partners in the ocean education landscape to bring

unique perspectives, experiences, and innovations to our community,” said Dr. Wendy Marshall, Ocean Institute president and CEO.

As a community-based, nonprofit organization, the Ocean Institute is an education center that offers programs covering all aspects of marine life along the California Pacific Coast—from maritime history to outdoor camps for children.

“All programs are designed to maximize immersion, spark curiosity, and inspire a deep commitment to learning,” the Ocean Institute said.

The facility, which includes state-of-the-art teaching labs and an oceanographic research vessel, is located in the Dana Point Harbor and open to people of all ages.

For the upcoming event, admission cost for members is $10, and general admission is $15, which will include light snacks and refreshments. Further information and ticket purchases can found be on the Ocean Institute’s website, oceaninstitute.org.

