Dana Point Times staff

Run the race before you stuff your face—but in your own place.

The Dana Point Turkey Trot is shifting to a virtual model, and participants can run their race anytime, anywhere, during Thanksgiving week this year.

“To accommodate the modifications put in place due to COVID-19 and ensure that our racing family remains healthy and safe, we’ve decided to change course and burn those pre-Thanksgiving meal calories, virtually” said Vickie McMurchie, Executive Director of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, the organization behind the event’s planning. “We are incredibly disappointed we can’t all flock together en masse in the Dana Point Harbor, but we’re hopeful our loyal participants will continue to participate this year, wherever they may be, and continue to make these Thanksgiving memories. We firmly believe that tradition can’t be canceled.”

Online registration for the race is now open. Each registration includes a commemorative medal, T-shirt, and Virtual Goody Bag, comprised of coupons and offers from the local small business community. Participants can download the event race app to time their race, compare results, and submit photos. Race packets will be available for participants at a drive-thru pickup event in the Dana Point Harbor on November 21 and 22, or runners can opt to receive their packet via delivery.

“This Thanksgiving race is more than an event; it is a tradition for family and friends and a way for us to give back and give thanks to our local charities” says Ziad Mahshi, Chairman of the Board of the Dana Point Chamber. “Since its inception, the Dana Point Turkey Trot has raised over half a million dollars for local nonprofits, and we look forward to increasing that number for many years to come.”

This year’s charity partners are Family Assistance Ministries and Marine Corps League, South Coast Detachment 022. A portion of each registration is donated back to these deserving charities, and participants can make additional donations when registering online.

This year’s event is presented by City of Dana Point, Dana Point Harbor Partners, Raintree Partners, SoCalGas, Monarch Bay Plaza and Visit Dana Point.

For more information about the 2020 Virtual Dana Point Turkey Trot, please visit turkeytrot.com. Follow the event on Facebook at facebook.com/danapointturkeytrot/, Twitter at twitter.com/turkeytrot and Instagram at instagram.com/dpturkeytrot.